Searching for a home

EVERYONE has a tale to tell and for Saosi Keni, 54, his tale is proof of life's struggles, the continuous fights to keep his lineage recognised in a country his forefathers were brought to during the blackbirding era. And that is exactly what he has been doing for the past several years in his bid to document his history, the tales of how his forefathers were brought from the Solomon Islands to Fiji and how each generation survived the harsh realities of life - in trying to get recognition from past Governments and stakeholders.

