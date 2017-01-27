Saving the rufous fantail with a taxidermied chipmunk

Saving the rufous fantail with a taxi...

Early European settlers in Australia called rufous fantails "mad fans", because of their wagging, fanned tail and the fact that they never sit still. They chase insects on the wing, whirling and whizzing, making u-turns on a vertical plane, zooming with wings in arcs, their tails ablaze with a circle of rufous orange.

