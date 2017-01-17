PM signs revised MSG Trade Agreement

4 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 4:02PM FIJI'S PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today signed the revised MSG Free Trade Agreement in Suva watched by MSG chair and Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare. Mr Bainimarama, in signing the agreement for Fiji, said: "It is vital that we make adjustments to remain competitive and continue to find ways to improve our relationships, to deepen our ties and create economic links to take intra-MSG trade to even greater heights."

