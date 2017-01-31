Plans for $100 Solomon Islands gold m...

Plans for $100 Solomon Islands gold mine to reopen

Monday

The Solomon Islands Government said it was now negotiating with landowners and an investor - Australian-based Chinese property developer AXF Group. A statement on the company's website said AXF had partnered with Goldridge Community Investment, "and aims to repair, refurbish and upgrade the Gold Ridge plant to bring it back into operation".

Chicago, IL

