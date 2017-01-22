Pacific tsunami alert issued after 7....

Pacific tsunami alert issued after 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii has issued an alert for the Pacific after a powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday. The undersea earthquake struck 41 km northwest of Panguna on the Papua New Guinea autonomous island of Bougainville at 15:30 local time , the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC