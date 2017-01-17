MAPPED: The countries where natural d...

MAPPED: The countries where natural disasters are most and least likely to strike

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Star

The first big quake struck at 10:25 with a magnitude of around 5.3, followed at 11:14 with one of 5.4, followed some 11 minutes later by another of 5.3, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology . This is despite Italy being classed as "low risk" in terms of natural disasters, according to the 2016 World Risk Report compiled by the United Nations University for Environment and Human Security .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC