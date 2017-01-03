Invention Requires More than Just Necessity

Archaeological evidence suggests that after setting sail from the Solomon Islands, people crossed more than 2,000 miles of open ocean to colonize islands like Tonga and Samoa. But after 300 years of island hopping, they halted their expansion for 2,000 years more before continuing -- a period known as the Long Pause that represents an intriguing puzzle for researchers of the cultures of the South Pacific.

