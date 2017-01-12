Gunaivalu: You need to know your iden...

Gunaivalu: You need to know your identity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Fiji Times

Josateki Gunaivalu with his children Anaseini Adimainuku, left, and Vilimoni Vuki at their home in Marata Village, Wailoku. Picture: JONA KONATACI Last week, a team from this newspaper caught up with Mr Gunaivalu in a bid to hear more on how Solomon islanders settled in Fiji, how their ancestors arrived on our shores, their attempts to link their lineage with family members back in their island home and the fight to have their input in Fiji's economic development recognised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec '16 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC