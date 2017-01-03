Fiji garment industry expects more ne...

Fiji garment industry expects more new players

Tuesday Jan 3

The Textile , Clothing and Footwear Council of Fiji is expecting entry of new players in the garment industry, said council president Kaushik Kumar. A number of players have shown interest to join the Fiji garment industry.

Chicago, IL

