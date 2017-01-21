Axiom moving to launch production des...

Axiom moving to launch production despite nickel's travails

Read more: The Age

The surprise easing of nickel export bans in Indonesia as the Philippines has been ramping up its efforts to force some producers to shut down has muddied the water for the near-term outlook for the metal. Even so, local explorer Axiom Mining is advancing plans to launch production in the Solomon Islands, and the strategic nature of its resource may give it a leg up.

