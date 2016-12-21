Tsunami alert issued after 8.0 magnit...

Tsunami alert issued after 8.0 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea15 min ago

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: India.com

Sydney, December 17: Tsunami alert has been issued after 8.0 magnitude earthquake today rocked Papua New Guinea, according to AFP. According to the report, the earthquake took place in the eastern New Ireland region.

Chicago, IL

