Tsunami alert issued after 8.0 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea15 min ago
Sydney, December 17: Tsunami alert has been issued after 8.0 magnitude earthquake today rocked Papua New Guinea, according to AFP. According to the report, the earthquake took place in the eastern New Ireland region.
