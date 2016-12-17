Tsunami alert after powerful earthqua...

Tsunami alert after powerful earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Peninsula

Sydney: Tsunami warnings were issued for several nations on Saturday after a major 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre and the US Geological Survey said. The PTWC said hazardous tsunami waves could hit coastal areas of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands, while New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence issued a warning for all of the country's coast.

Chicago, IL

