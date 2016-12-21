Tsunami alert after 7.9-magnitude Papua New Guinea earthquake20 min ago
Sydney, Dec 17 : Tsunami warnings were issued for several nations today after a major 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre and the US Geological Survey said. The PTWC said hazardous tsunami waves could hit coastal areas of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands, while New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence issued a warning for all of the country's coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec 8
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC