Tsunami alert after 7.9-magnitude Papua New Guinea earthquake20 min ago

Sydney, Dec 17 : Tsunami warnings were issued for several nations today after a major 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre and the US Geological Survey said. The PTWC said hazardous tsunami waves could hit coastal areas of Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands, while New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defence issued a warning for all of the country's coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.