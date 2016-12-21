Tributes for Shannas
RESPECT: A guard of honour is formed by firemen and soldiers in Howitt Street on Friday to farewell Nathan Shanahan. Picture: Dylan Burns And, in the end, it was the feeling hard that caused the much loved father of two, former soldier and Ballarat fireman to take his own life last week, aged just 40, after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder for several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec 8
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC