Tide prediction calendars distributed

Update: 12:48PM MORE than 1800 annual Tide Prediction Calendars for 19 Pacific island locations are being distributed to 14 National Meteorological Service offices and other key stakeholders throughout the region. The calendars include a local map, a table of highest and lowest predicted tides of the year, phases of the moon, indicators of highest and lowest tides of the month, and a fact sheet about tidal variability and extreme high tides .

