Taiwan folds away the flags as China guns for its allies

Friday Dec 23

In Taipei's leafy Tienmu district, nearly half the flagpoles in front of the imposing pink building that houses most foreign embassies are bare, as Taiwan's dwindling band of diplomatic friends jump ship to its giant neighbour. A Solomon Islands flag waves at the top of a flagpole, which at the bottom reads "Sao Tome", in front of a building housing most of the embassies of Taiwan's official allies, in Taipei, Taiwan, December 23, 2016.

Chicago, IL

