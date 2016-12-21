Supermoon alert: Freak lunar event to trigger - earthquakes and...
As the moon orbits closer to the planet, intense gravitational forces will spark monster earthquakes and tidal waves across the global, it is believed. Powerful quakes linked to the supermoon have already wreaked havoc, with major shakes seen in the Solomon Islands and California, US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec 8
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC