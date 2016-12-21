Strong quake strikes near Solomon Isl...

Strong quake strikes near Solomon Islands; no tsunami threat

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Miami Herald

A strong earthquake has struck near the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific, but did not trigger a tsunami warning. The magnitude-6.7 quake Tuesday was likely an aftershock of a powerful earthquake that struck on Dec. 9. That magnitude-7.7 quake killed one person and left hundreds with homes that were damaged or destroyed.

Chicago, IL

