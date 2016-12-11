Strong 6.9-magnitude quake hits Solom...

Strong 6.9-magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands, second in two days

Sunday Dec 11

An quake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted 78km south west of Kirakira, Solomon Islands on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. A 7.8 quake hit the remote South Pacific islands early on Friday, sending residents into the hills and triggering powerful aftershocks.

Chicago, IL

