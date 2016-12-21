Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits off Solomon Islands: USGS1 hour ago

Sydney, Dec 10 : A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck today off the Solomon Islands, one day after a major quake, but no tsunami threat was expected, officials said. The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 6:10 am, was located 90 kilometres west of Kirakira, a provincial capital in the Solomons, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

