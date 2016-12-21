Security issues top agenda

Security issues top agenda

Wednesday Dec 14

TOPICS such as strengthening security in the Pacific will be at the forefront of discussions at a two-day meeting in Nadi this week. The meeting, organised for police ministers in the Melanesian Spearhead Group , is chaired by Solomon Islands minister Peter Shanel Agovaka.

Chicago, IL

