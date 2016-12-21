Santa Cruz harbor port director sets ...

Santa Cruz harbor port director sets March retirement plan

SANTA CRUZ >> Santa Cruz Port Director Lisa Ekers, 54, will set sail for new horizons early next year, retiring after six years on the job and a total of 33 years in public service work. The Santa Cruz Port Commission is expected to begin the hunt for Ekers' replacement after the new year.

Chicago, IL

