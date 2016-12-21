Pacific nations lose shortwave radio services that evade dictators and warn of natural disasters
The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics providing informed news analysis and commentary free to read and republish As a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of the Solomon Islands, triggering a tsunami warning across the Pacific, many residents of the tiny country would have turned to shortwave radio for more information. The tsunami warning has since been called off, though assessments of damage from the quake are not yet complete.
