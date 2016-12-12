Open Australia to workers from the Pacific, says Lowy Institute

The Lowy Institute has proposed opening Australia to workers from Pacific nations including Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands as a way of easing some of the shortages predicted as a result of changes to the backpacker tax and as a way of helping workers from those nations far more powerfully than could foreign aid. The Institute's report, The development benefits of expanding Pacific access to Australia's labour market , says allowing a relatively open market could boost the incomes of those who migrated by around $33 billion, "around 40 times Australia's current aid budget to the region".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.