Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Solomon islands: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey , the second powerful tremor in the islands to Australia's north in less than two weeks . The 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off Solomon Islands on Tuesday is the second powerful tremor to hit the islands to Australia's north in two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16)
|Dec 8
|IB DaMann
|141
|"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ann Wendy
|1
|New Honiara City Council (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ogrady 442Vai
|1
|God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Sam
|1
|Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Franklin
|1
|10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
|Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Gary Hatigeva
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC