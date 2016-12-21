Islands reject EU proposal for access to fishing trade

Denarau, Fiji 9 December 2016: Pacific islands rejected a proposal during this week's Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission annual meeting in Fiji that would have given distant water fishing fleets an unfair competitive advantage in negotiating fishing access agreements. Parties to the Nauru Agreement CEO Ludwig Kumoru if the proposal moved forward, it would undermine the commercial interests of member islands.

