Have You Heard?: The Secret Mission to Kill Yamamoto

On April 18, 1943, 16 U.S. Army Air Forces fighter pilots from Guadalcanal flew more than 400 miles to ambush Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto as he flew to Balalae airfield in the Solomon Islands. They sent the Japanese Combined Fleet's commander in chief to a fiery grave in the jungles of Bougainville.

