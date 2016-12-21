Council to lobby for equal access

Council to lobby for equal access

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Fiji Times

THE Fiji Melanesian Council is hoping to set up a committee which will be recognised by Government and in turn help its members access services. In a meeting held on Wednesday, council general secretary Pateresio Nunu encouraged members, who include descendants of Solomon Islands and Ni-Vanuatuans, to motivate family members on the importance of education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Pacific islands vanish from sight as sea l... (May '16) Dec 8 IB DaMann 141
"To Lead is to Serve" (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ann Wendy 1
New Honiara City Council (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ogrady 442Vai 1
God Damned Holy Spirit!!!. (Jan '15) Jan '15 Sam 1
News Next title: Elizabeth, Queen of Scots? (Sep '14) Sep '14 Franklin 1
10 arrested at Gold Ridge in Solomon Islands (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
Solomon Islands recognizes Kosovo as independen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Gary Hatigeva 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,095 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC