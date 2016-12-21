Best of the Battle of Britain

Best of the Battle of Britain

Monday Dec 26

Because Britain was short on aircraft carriers, the Royal Navy flew Sea Hurricanes , which were rocket-propelled from cargo ships to intercept German aircraft. Shop manager Martin Henocq and technician Martin Overall use original parts, including a pilot's seat and a wing leading edge, as templates for creating new ones.

Chicago, IL

