Australia's foreign aid spending at lowest level in eight years

Read more: The Age

Australia's spending on foreign aid is at an eight-year low, with planned increases by 2020 still less than spending by the Rudd and Gillard governments more than a decade earlier. Data released by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade this month shows Australia's $3.82 billion official development assistance budget for 2016-17 is closest to spending levels in 2009-10, totalling $3.86 billion.

