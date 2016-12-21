Anthropologist spent two years embedd...

Anthropologist spent two years embedded with soldiers for study

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Basic training with the army is not every academics' approach to study - but life as a soldier got Nina Harding her doctorate. The Massey University anthropologist wanted to study soldiers in their normal environment, so she spent two years embedded with the army and started with push ups alongside the new recruits.

