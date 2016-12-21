AFL Fiji to announce U16 squad

Sunday Dec 11

Fiji's Sairusi Rasari Vesikula stretches high against Australian Wanderes in the Oceania AFL Cup in Suva last week. Picture: ATU RASEA THE 30-member Oceania Australia Football League squad to play in the under-16 Queensland State Championship in Australia next year, will be announced this week.

