The row over Piran bay is one of the ...

The row over Piran bay is one of the EU's longest-running border disputes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Egypt Today

"The Commission has taken note of the final decision and is waiting for the two parties to implement it," commission first vice-president Frans Timmermans told a press conference in Strasbourg. Timmermans "applauded" the fact the two countries are due to meet next week, adding that the willingness of the two prime ministers to discuss the issue "is a good sign".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15) Feb '17 ahmed 15
News Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09) Feb '17 Brian Ghilliotti 44
News Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 5
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16) Feb '16 Failed Conservati... 56
News Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Yakitori 2
News Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08) Jun '15 Dont Strip My Mind 54,677
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC