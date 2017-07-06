Merkel dances with zombies in parody ...

Merkel dances with zombies in parody video

12 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

LJUBLJANA: A Slovenian comic here who has attracted millions of online hits with extravagant musical parodies of such figures as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and the pope is now giving Angela Merkel the same satirical treatment in a clip released on Monday. In the video, Merkel dances with the German national soccer team as well as with "refugees" made up to resemble zombies.

