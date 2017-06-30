Ljubljana, Slovenia: best restaurants

Chef Ana RoA has single-handedly elevated Slovenian gastronomy to the world stage, having spent the past 15 years cultivating a culinary treasure inside her family's humble inn and restaurant HiA a Franko . Hidden away in Kobarid, a tiny town in Slovenia's northwest Soca River Valley, the cozy, family-run restaurant has drawn visitors from all over the world -- not to mention attention from the global culinary community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.