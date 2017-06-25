Croatia and Slovenia continue maritim...

Croatia and Slovenia continue maritime dispute after arbitration ruling

Croatia has rejected an international tribunal's border ruling that gave neighbouring Slovenia access to international waters just off Croatia's coast, in a move that might create new obstacles for future EU enlargement in the Balkans. The dispute over the contested northern Adriatic waters and a sliver of land between Zagreb and Ljubljana dates back to the 1991 break-up of Yugoslavia.

