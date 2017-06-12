Three men detained after unscheduled easyJet landing in Cologne
Three male passengers were detained on Saturday evening in Cologne, Germany after their easyJet flight from Ljubljana, Slovenia to London made an unscheduled landing there, Cologne police said in a statement. The aircraft landed in Cologne after passengers reported that the men were talking about "terrorist matters," according to the statement.
