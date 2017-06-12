Three Brits released as passengers on...

Three Brits released as passengers on board plane to Stansted overhear 'terrorist discussion'

Thursday Jun 15

A PLANE flying to Stansted from Slovenia made an unscheduled landing after the pilot was alerted to a conversation with "terrorist content". A female passenger on the easyJet flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana to Stansted on Saturday overheard the discussion between three men, Cologne police said.

Chicago, IL

