Swedish competition authority raids insurance firms

The Swedish Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had raided several insurance companies including one owned by Finland's Sampo as part of an investigation into suspected collusion over tendering for contracts. Court documents showed raids were carried out at IF Skadeforsakring, Trygg-Hansa Forsakring, Folksam Omsesidig Sakforsakring, and the Swedish unit of AIG Europe Ltd. The authority is investigating whether the companies colluded in anti-competitive practices with insurance brokers over contracts for both public authorities and private companies.

