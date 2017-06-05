Stansted-bound plane diverted after suspected bomb threat
An Easyjet flight travelling to Stansted Airport from Slovenia has been diverted to a German airport after a suspicious package was found inside the cabin. Flight EZY3246 from Ljubljana to London Stansted was forced to land in Cologne at 6.15pm and other planes due to arrive at the city's airport in western Germany are being diverted, reports EssexLive .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slovenians vote on whether to uphold same-sex m... (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|ahmed
|15
|Slovenians Want Croatia In NATO, Not In EU (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Brian Ghilliotti
|44
|Russian town reliant on whale meat plagued by s... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|5
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Trump's wife remains private despite prospect o... (Jan '16)
|Feb '16
|Failed Conservati...
|56
|Preliminary results: Slovenians reject same-sex... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Yakitori
|2
|Mrs. Bush: History will vindicate her husband (Jun '08)
|Jun '15
|Dont Strip My Mind
|54,677
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC