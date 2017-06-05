Stansted-bound plane diverted after s...

Stansted-bound plane diverted after suspected bomb threat

18 hrs ago Read more: Cambridge Evening News

An Easyjet flight travelling to Stansted Airport from Slovenia has been diverted to a German airport after a suspicious package was found inside the cabin. Flight EZY3246 from Ljubljana to London Stansted was forced to land in Cologne at 6.15pm and other planes due to arrive at the city's airport in western Germany are being diverted, reports EssexLive .

