Slovenia's Telemach acquires Maxtel

Slovenian fixed and mobile operator Telemach has been given approval to acquire rival firm Maxtel, which operates fibre networks in Ljubljana and Kranj. A report from SeeNews, which quotes news portal Dnevnik.si, says that Telemach has been given the green light to move ahead with the takeover by local regulators, having fended off competition from Telekom Slovenije and Telekom Austria's local unit Si.mobil.

