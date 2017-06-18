Slovenian film festival in city

Chennai: Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia, New Delhi and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia, Chennai is organising Slovenian film festival at Russian Centre of Science & Culture, Alwarpet from 22 to 24 June. The festival titled as 'Days of Slovenian Cinema in Chennai' will be inaugurated by Jozef Drofenik, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia, New Delhi at 6.15 pm in the presence of L Suresh, president, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce and Amit Goel, honorary consul, Consulate of the Republic of Slovenia, Chennai.

