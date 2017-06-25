Shocking footage reveals cultural and...

Shocking footage reveals cultural and demographic transformation of Italy

Purportedly filmed in Monfalcone, a manufacturing hub not far from Trieste, in Friuli Venezia Giulia province , the video shows a large crowd of men leaving celebrations for the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan - The month-long fast observed by Muslims ended on Sunday. Previously relatively unknown to most Europeans, Ramadan and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr have become an increasingly significant part of the cultural landscape in Western Europe with socialist politicians in certain countries even calling for the Muslim celebration of Eid to be added as a state holiday.

Chicago, IL

