Russian Post to create logistics center in Slovenia

The regular mail and cargo traffic between Russia and Slovenia may be launched this year. Dmitry Strashnov, CEO of Russian Post, and Boris Novak, CEO of Posta Slovenije d.o.o., agreed to launch a large-scale logistics project using the own air fleet of FSUE Russian Post during an intergovernmental meeting in Maribor , the Russian enterprise informed.

Chicago, IL

