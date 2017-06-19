Russia c.bank sees oil prices falling...

Russia c.bank sees oil prices falling to $40/bbl in 2018-2019

Friday Jun 16

The Russian central bank is keeping its oil price forecast at $50 per barrel this year and still believes it will go down to $40 in 2018-2019, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday. She also told a news briefing that Russia's economic recovery exceeded expectations.

