Russia c.bank sees no strong impact from possible new U.S. sanctions

Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she did not see a strong impact on the Russian economy from sanctions under consideration in the United States. She added that the effect from existing sanctions, introduced in a number of steps from 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine, was practically exhausted.

