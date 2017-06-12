Pilot diverts London-bound flight to ...

Pilot diverts London-bound flight to Germany Over 'Suspicious Conversation', 3 Arrested

Sunday Jun 11

Berlin, June 11 : Three people have been arrested over suspicious talk inside London bound easy Jet flight. German police reported that easy Jet flight which is London bound was diverted to Cologne Saturday evening due to a "suspicious conversation" heard on board, with passengers evacuated on emergency slides and three men arrested.

