People attend Pride Parade in Ljubljana, Slovenia
A woman makes soap bubbles at the Pride Parade in downtown Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, on June 17, 2017. Since 2001, the Ljubljana Pride Parade has become an annual event for large numbers of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders from Slovenia and abroad.
