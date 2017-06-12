Intesa CEO, asked about rescue of Veneto banks, says "let's see"

Intesa Sanpaolo Chief executive Carlo Messina, asked whether his bank would intervene to rescue two ailing Veneto-based banks, said on Wednesday: "let's see how the situation develops." Italy is scrambling to find a solution for Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca and avert the risk of them being wound down by the end of the month.

