International court to rule on Slovenia-Croatia border row

Monday Jun 19

The international arbitration court in The Hague will release its ruling on a border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia on June 29, the court said on Monday, although Croatia's withdrawal from the proceedings in 2015 casts doubt on its implementation. The neighbours, both members of the European Union, have been arguing over a stretch of their sea and land border since both declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Chicago, IL

